New York Yankees reliever Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the remainder of the 2023 season for violating the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, as announced Wednesday by Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.

Cordero, who appeared in 31 games this season, will begin serving the suspension immediately and will be away from the team for the final 76 games of the regular season and ensuing postseason.

The Yankees released a statement expressing they fully support MLB’s process and disciplinary action.

“There is no justification for domestic violence, and we stand with the objectives, standards and enforcement of MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy,” the Yankees wrote in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The 31-year-old right-hander is in his first season with the Yankees. He recorded a 3.86 ERA in 32 2/3 innings this season.