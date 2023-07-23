Austin Dillon Fires Helmet At Tyler Reddick After NASCAR Wreck

Austin Dillon was none too pleased with Tyler Reddick on Sunday after the NASCAR Cup Series driver had his Pocono 400 cut short due what he felt was Reddick’s ill-prompted move up the track.

Dillon, the driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, slid up and into the wall after being clipped from behind by Reddick. Dillon then got out of his car and showed his frustration as he chucked his helmet at Reddick’s passing Toyota Camry.

The No. 3 hits the outside wall in Turn 1! pic.twitter.com/0aaxFwHXMW — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 23, 2023

Dillon was in 11th place at the time of the crash at Pocono Raceway.

“It is what it is, man. Everybody races each other like that. At this point I really don’t know,” Dillon told reporters after he was evaluated and released, per NASCAR reporter Nathan Solomon.

“I don’t know. I’m pissed about it because from my perspective I couldn’t see him, I know I was three wide, but I couldn’t see him — my left front is in front of him. That’s the bigger thing. I’m in front of him. … And he wiped me out. At the fastest pert of the track.”

When Dillon was asked if he had a message for Reddick, he responded: “What would you want to talk to him about if you got wrecked going 200?”

Dillon has five top 10s this season, but head into next weekend’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway without having a win on the campaign.