FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots saw the same three players miss the first two days of training camp: offensive tackle Calvin Anderson, guard Mike Onwenu and special teamer Cody Davis.

However, two players joined the inactive list for Day 3. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore wasn’t spotted during Friday’s practice, nor was running back Ty Montgomery, who suffered an apparent leg injury after a collision during Thursday’s session but played through it. In an Instagram story post, Barmore announced he welcomed a child Thursday, offering a likely explanation for his Friday absence.

Here’s the full list:

ST Cody Davis

DT Christian Barmore

RB Ty Montgomery

OT Calvin Anderson

OL Mike Onwenu

Onwenu and Davis both are on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, while Anderson is on the non-football injury list. All three can be activated at any time.

Notably, star edge rusher Matthew Judon participated after the opening stretching period, something he didn’t do the first two days of camp when he spent the bulk of practices on the lower fields. Typically, that indicates a minor injury situation. Judon hasn’t looked banged up when on the field, causing some to speculate about a potential contract issue.

Bill Belichick was asked about Judon moments before Friday’s practice.

“We have different players that are at different stages of participation,” the Patriots head coach said. Belichick gave the same answer when asked whether Judon actually is injured.

Bill Belichick on Matthew Judon, who's spent the bulk of training camp on the lower practice field:



"We have different players that are at different stages of participation."



Gave the same answer when asked whether Judon actually is injured. pic.twitter.com/rqHE0jGZLa — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) July 28, 2023

Defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell and linebacker Terez Hall were limited and worked on the rehab fields.

New England will enjoy an off day Saturday before returning to the field to practice Sunday through Thursday. The annual in-Gillette Stadium practice for season ticket holders is tentatively scheduled for next Friday.