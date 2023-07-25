Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, collapsed on the basketball court Monday and suffered from cardiac arrest, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The 18-year-old James reportedly was training at USC, where he’s committed to play college basketball. He was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition Tuesday morning.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the James family wrote in a statement Tuesday, per Charania. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.”

The statement continued: “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

TMZ reported Bronny James was unconscious and the 911 call was made Monday morning from USC’s Galen Center, where the team practices.

Bronny James was a McDonald’s All-American during his senior season in high school and is expected to end up in the NBA.