Bruins Forward Milan Lucic, Giants Inducted Into BC Hockey Hall Of Fame

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic and his 2007 junior hockey team, the Vancouver Giants, were inducted into the British Columbia Hockey Hall of Fame on Friday.

Lucic was an intricate part of the ’07 Giants clinching the Memorial Cup, especially his play in the first period which has been dubbed “The Shift.”

The then-18-year-old laid thunderous body checks on Matt Lowry, Jakub Rempel and Trevor Glass of the Medicine Hat Tigers before dropping the gloves with Jordan Benfeld — all in the same shift.

Lucic and his teammates defeated the Tigers, 3-1, to secure the victory and the future Bruins bruiser earned the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy as tournament MVP with two goals and five assists.

Although losing to the Tigers in the Western Hockey League in seven games, Lucic and his Giants teammates bested their rival in the all-WHL final for the Memorial Cup.

In the regular season, Lucic finished first in scoring for the Giants, tallying 30 goals and adding 38 helpers along with 147 penalty minutes and 18 fighting majors. He would add an additional 19 points in 22 postseason games.

Lucic and the Giants were inducted along with former Chicago Blackhawks teammates Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook.

The 35-year-old was inducted into the Giants Ring of Honour in 2011 the night before the Bruins were set to face the Vancouver Canucks. Boston bested Vancouver with Lucic leading the way with a goal and two assists.