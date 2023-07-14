Bruins Legend Reflects On NHL Record Boston Still Holds 45 Years Later

The Boston Bruins have a storied history that has spanned nearly a century including the historic 2022-23 season setting NHL records for most wins (65) and most points (135) and the franchise’s six Stanley Cup wins.

One record that has yet to be duplicated or surpassed is the 11 different 20-goal scorers set 45 years ago in 1977-78.

Peter McNab led the way with 41 goals followed by Terry O’Reilly (29), Stan Jonathan and Bobby Schmautz (27 each), Rick Middleton and Jean Ratelle (25 each), captain Wayne Cashman (24), Gregg Sheppard (23), Brad Park (22) and Don Marcotte and Bob Miller (20 each).

“Well, you know, personal records are great,” Middleton told NESN.com. “But the one I’m really proud of is the team record of the 11 (different) 20 goal scorers.”

Middleton, whose No. 16 is one of the 12 retired numbers hanging from the rafters and still holds another NHL record himself, has a plaque hanging in his home office of the night the Bruins honored the elite group in a pregame ceremony in 2018.

“That’ s the record I’m really proud of.” Boston Bruins great Rick Middleton

“So they called everybody up, including Don Cherry, and everybody made it except Wayne Cashman and we had a nice reunion,” Middleton recalled. “And I’m glad we did because we lost three of them since then. So that’s the record I’m really proud of is being a part of that 11-20-goal scorers.”

Miller died in 2020 followed by Schmautz in 2021 and McNab in 2022.

The previous record of 10 different 20-goal scorers was also set by the Bruins in the 1970-71 season with Bobby Orr, Derek Sanderson, Ed Westfall, Fred Stanfield, John McKenzie, Johnny Bucyk, Ken Hodge, Phil Esposito, Wayne Carleton and Cashman all potting 20-goals that season.

That record was duplicated by Guy Lafleur, Guy Lapointe, Jacques Lemaire, Mario Tremblay, Murray Wilson, Peter Mahovlich, Serge Savard, Steve Shutt, Yvan Cournoyer and Yvon Lambert of the Montreal Canadiens in 1974-75

Several teams in the NHL had eight or nine players with 20 or more goals over the years, but the record set by the Bruins in the late ’70s remains intact.

With the Bruins hosting several “Era Nights” in the upcoming centennial season celebrations, it might be possible to see the remaining members of the elite group present at one of many events.