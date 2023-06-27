The 2023-24 NHL campaign will mark the second straight history-making season for the Bruins.

Boston, fresh off the best regular season in league history, will play its 100th season in franchise history in the upcoming campaign. The Bruins are set to become the first United States-based NHL organization to celebrate a centennial and only the third in league history, joining fellow Original Six clubs Toronto and Montreal.

In commemorating the benchmark season, the Bruins will wear a special centennial crest on their sweaters across the 2023-24 slate. The organization revealed the crest Tuesday afternoon and provided details on its significance.

The past meets the present.



Introducing the #NHLBruins Centennial crest. pic.twitter.com/F1dclRLjby — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 27, 2023

“In 2023-24, the modern spoked-B will take a brief hiatus in place of a reimagined mark that was designed to unite the past with the future in celebration of the club’s 100th year, ” a team-issued press release read. “The Centennial anniversary crest features vintage spokes that harken back to as far as the 1950s, as well as the current serif varsity ‘B’ that has been seen on Causeway since 2007. The simple spokes were made famous by the likes of two-time Stanley Cup Champion Bobby Orr and the Big Bad Bruins, and later legends of the Black & Gold, Ray Bourque and Cam Neely, while the serif ‘B’ was worn by the iconic teams of Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron, which brought the Stanley Cup back to Boston for the first time in 39 years back in 2011.”

Bruins fans can learn more about the upcoming centennial season by visiting NHL.com/bruins/team/centennial.