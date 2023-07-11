Immediately after the Celtics’ season-ending loss in late May, it was reported Boston and Jaylen Brown were bound for an agreement on a supermax contract extension.

But we’re almost at the halfway point of July, and the sides still have not come to terms on a new deal as of Tuesday morning.

The Celtics certainly appear to be committed to Brown, as evidenced by their inactivity in the recent Bradley Beal sweepstakes. This makes the contract stalling all the more puzzling, especially when you consider all the other supermax deals handed out to other stars like Anthony Edwards this offseason.

But according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, the holdup on Brown’s impending contract might simply be a matter of the finishing touches.

From Himmelsbach:

By all indications, the Celtics are offering Brown the full five-year max, but there are various incentives that are likely under discussion. This past season, for example, Brown earned an extra $2 million for playing in 65 games and appearing in the All-Star Game.

There could be some discussion over incentives included in this extension that are unlikely to be obtained, such as a bonus for being named league MVP.

But according to one former NBA general manager, it’s unlikely that the sides are haggling over those details at this point. The former executive suggested the hold-up is most likely over a fifth-year player option and/or a potential no-trade clause.

Himmelsbach also noted how this is an “important week” for Brown and the Celtics, as NBA business “generally winds down” once the summer league comes to an end. But the sides have until October to put pen to paper, so Green Teamers probably shouldn’t be worried about Brown’s future in Boston.