The Boston Celtics have made plenty of moves already this offseason, just not with Jaylen Brown as of yet.

But it appears the Celtics and Brown are moving in the right direction when it comes to reaching a deal on a supermax extension that can pay the star guard nearly $300 million over five years.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic reported Monday the Celtics and Brown are “starting to make progress and likely moving closer to an agreement over the coming week.”

That should let Celtics fans breathe a sigh of relief as even though the two sides working out a deal was the likeliest scenario all along, there were some doubts that surfaced since a deal didn’t happen as soon as Brown could sign an extension on July 1. And Damian Lillard rumors, even though there was one trade brought up that didn’t include Brown, didn’t help ease fears, either.

Story continues below advertisement

The 26-year-old Brown made this a supermax extension possible by turning in a career season to earn All-NBA Second Team honors. He scored 26.6 points per game on 49.1% shooting from the floor while also averaging 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Some rough postseason performances from Brown put in question if the Celtics should even offer him the supermax, but it seems they plan to forge ahead with Brown and Tatum at the center of their team.

Next offseason, the Celtics will be in a familiar position again with Tatum eligible to sign a supermax extension. Tatum can command $318 million on that deal.

But for the Celtics, it’s just checking one box at a time on their offseason to-do list.