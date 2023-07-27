This one might have New England Patriots fans feeling some type of way.

Matt Patricia, who took on the role of offensive play caller for New England in 2022-23, was much-maligned for his performance. The offense took multiple steps back and seemed to showcase a new level of ineptitude each week, leading to the veteran coach’s exit in the offseason.

He joined the Philadelphia Eagles as a senior defensive assistant, hoping to aid them in their defense of the NFC crown. The early returns are great, which Patriots fans aren’t going to like.

“He’s been an excellent resource for me,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “You bring guys like that in to do just that, be resources for you, be resources for the defensive coordinator. He has a ton of experience. It’s nice to have a former head coach on the staff that I’m able to bounce some different things off of.

“Like I said, awesome, awesome resource, comes from a great coaching tree. (I’ve) always been fascinated by that coaching tree, and how I can pick the brain of that so I can continue to get better as a coach and ultimately us get better as a team.”

That’s quite the jump from last season, when Patricia was practically run out of New England with pitchforks.

The 48-year-old is back on the defensive side of the ball, where he made his bones with the Patriots from 2006-2017 when he was hired as the head coach of the Detroit Lions. Who knew familiarity would have such an impact?

(That was rhetorical.)