Former Patriots Wideout Works Out For AFC East Rival

It looks like former New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry is doing his own version of a training camp tour.

Harry had a tryout with a Super Bowl contender earlier this week and worked out for the Buffalo Bills on Friday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapaport. The Bills also waived injured defensive back Cam Dantzler, per Rapaport.

The Bills appear to want to add more depth at the wideout position headlined by Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Buffalo also on Friday signed UMass product Andy Isabella and released fellow wide receiver Jalen Wayne.

Like Isabella, Harry has NFL experience on his résumé. He had three underwhelming seasons with the Patriots, making 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns in 33 games to never live up to his first-round billing as New England selected him No. 32 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Patriots traded Harry last offseason to the Chicago Bears for a measly 2024 seventh-round pick. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound pass-catcher lasted only one season with the Bears, tallying seven receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown in seven games.

It doesn’t appear as if the Bills have an immediate need for another wide receiver. But Buffalo might be doing its due diligence just in case they have an opening at the position down the road.