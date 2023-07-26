Former Patriots Wideout Gets Tryout With Super Bowl Contender

Former New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry is still looking for a team to catch on with this season even with NFL training camps starting up this week.

But Harry might be getting closer to donning his next uniform.

Harry, the infamous 2019 first-round pick of the Patriots out of Arizona State who ended up being a bust, had a tryout Tuesday and it came with the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, according to The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin. Harry was one of several players the Eagles brought in for a workout, including getting a look at two other wide receivers besides Harry.

The Patriots parted ways with Harry just over a year ago, sending him to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick. That ended Harry’s underwhelming tenure with New England, as the 6-foot-4, 225-pound never lived up to his first round billing. He recorded 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons with the Patriots.

Story continues below advertisement

Harry didn’t fare better with the Bears in his only season with Chicago. After getting hurt during training camp, he played in just seven games, making seven receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles already have a deep receiving group, headlined by DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, so it seemingly would be difficult for Harry to fit in with that positional group.

But if Harry does end up signing with the Eagles and making it onto the active roster, he could return to Gillette Stadium for this year’s season opener with the Patriots slated to hosted Philadelphia. Harry has already been back once to play the Patriots since being traded, making a Week 7 visit with the Bears last season.