Highly Touted Bruins Prospect Has Clear ‘Goal’ For Upcoming Season

Highly touted Boston Bruins prospect Mason Lohrei isn’t looking to temper expectations.

The 22-year-old defenseman wants his first full season of professional hockey to come at the NHL level.

“Exactly, that’s my goal,” Lohrei told reporters Monday following the opening session of Bruins development camp at Warrior Ice Arena, per team-provided video. “That’s why I’m here. And just checking off the boxes this summer, trying to improve my game and give myself the best shot come training camp to make the big club.”

There were some thoughts that Lohrei might join the Bruins straight out of Ohio State this spring to provide defensive depth. But the Bruins elected to have the youngster get his feet wet with Providence, where he played in five regular-season games and notched one assist. He also suited up in three postseason contests.

With the Buckeyes, the 6-foot-4, 204-pound left-shot defenseman displayed a two-way ability, compiling 61 points (eight goals, 53 assists) in 71 career collegiate games.

“You see it right away, his size and his mobility at that size,” Bruins player development coordinator Adam McQuaid told reporters, per team-provided video. “He has offensive instincts. I think his defending has come a long way. I think when he’s simplifying his game, he can be really efficient and when he has the opportunities on the offensive side, he can make plays. Continuing to walk the line, learning when to manage the puck properly. It’s probably still things that he’s learning.

“But we’re just really excited about him turning pro. I think it was a good opportunity for him to get in some pro games in Providence, and it should give him a leg up going into, obviously, this week, and in training camp in September.”

There are areas of Lohrei’s game that he still needs to improve upon. Lohrei, who was drafted by the Bruins in the second round at No. 58 overall in 2020, looks to get quicker and stronger as he looks to make the leap. McQuaid wants him to make quicker decisions when the puck is on his stick.

But while Lohrei might have lofty expectations for the upcoming season, McQuaid certainly doesn’t see them as being far-fetched.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t make a real push at training camp and we’re hoping for that,” McQuaid said. “Like any young player, he still has things to work on. He’s a fast learner. He’s going to pick up on things and continue to grow.”