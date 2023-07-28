Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani isn’t used to what’s going on with the Los Angeles Angels this season ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Los Angeles was rumored to have closed the door on Ohtani trade talks, despite his impending free agency at the end of the season. The Angels weren’t done there. Still within reach of a wild-card spot, the front office made an uncharacteristic move, acquiring Lucas Giolito from the White Sox on Wednesday night, signaling the white flag won’t be waved just yet in Los Angeles.

“This is the first time in my six years that we’ve been buyers,” Ohtani said through a Japanese translator Thursday, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic. “We’ve been sellers the last five years. So this is new to me. I just want to get to know the new guys and welcome them in and compete all together.”

Since first joining the Angels and before breaking out as the greatest player of this generation, arguably of all-time in Major League Baseball, Ohtani has been subjected to the same fate as teammate Mike Trout — meaningless baseball. Aside from personal accolades and recognition, the Angels provide Ohtani with nothing else, failing to reach postseason contention for the last eight straight years.

Ohtani recorded yet another all-time performance, first tossing a complete-game shutout and then blasting two home runs — the first MLB player to ever do so — against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. That made for an unheard-of showing that for Ohtani, is just business as usual.

“From the beginning, my plan was to finish the season with the Angels,” Ohtani explained, per Blum. “Nothing is really going to change mentally, but all the people talking about the trades — that’s going to be all gone. … I feel like I’ll just focus on taking this team to the playoffs.”

Ohtani is hitting .302 with 38 home runs and 80 RBIs at the plate while going 9-4 with a 3.04 ERA in 20 starts on the mound. Needless to say, Ohtani is well-positioned in making a case for his second league MVP award. Even despite Los Angeles’ effort to retain him, the pre-deadline swaps could prove to be meaningless come the offseason with Ohtani sure to have no shortage of outside interest on the market.

Having already watched the 29-year-old lead Team Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic back in March, getting Ohtani to the MLB playoffs should be ideal for all parties involved.