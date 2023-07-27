Just hours after reports spread that the Los Angeles Angels would not be trading Shohei Ohtani and buying at the trade deadline, the club backed it up with a blockbuster deal.

The Angels acquired frontline starter Lucas Giolito from the Chicago White Sox along with reliever Reynaldo Lopez in exchange for a pair of prospects, per a White Sox team release. Left-handed pitcher Ky Bush and catcher Edgar Quero head to the White Sox in return.

Giolito was one of the top available starters on the trade market and now adds another legitimate ace to pair with Ohtani in the Angels rotation.

Giolito could have been an option for the Red Sox to add starting pitching. Now, the right-hander heads to the West Coast as the Angels begin a playoff push sitting four games out of an American League Wild Card spot.

In 21 starts this season, the right-hander is 6-6 with a 3.79 ERA for the White Sox. Giolito has struck out 131 batters in 121 innings tossed.

The 2019 AL All-Star goes off the trade board as the Angels commit to a run in 2023.