Jaylen Brown Celtics Contract: Annual Salary Breakdown Truly Mind-Blowing

Jaylen Brown’s supermax contract extension with the Boston Celtics was inevitable.

Still, the gaudy numbers associated with the five-year, $304 million deal — the richest contract in NBA history — are truly mind-blowing.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks shared a year-by-year salary breakdown Tuesday, shortly after Brown’s agent, Jason Glushon, told Marc J. Spears the deal was finalized.

Take a look below.

2024-25: $52,368,085

2025-26: $56,557,532

2026-27: $60,746,979

2027-28: $64,936,425

2028-29: $69,125,872

Total: $303,734,893

The projected extension, which kicks in during the 2024-25 campaign and runs through 2028-29, is based on a $149 million salary cap next season, per Marks. The final number on Brown’s contract will be determined next June.

It’s also just the tip of the iceberg as it relates to Boston’s future financial commitments, as Jayson Tatum will be eligible for a supermax extension next offseason. Tatum is projected to make even more than Brown.

Here’s what Boston could be on the hook for if the salary cap jumps 10% over the next 2 seasons:



Jaylen Brown $304M (starts in 24-25)



Jayson Tatum $338M (starts in 25-26) — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 25, 2023

Need more context on how crazy NBA contracts are nowadays? Look no further than Brown’s payday relative to the Celtics’ most recent championship roster.

ClutchPoints pointed out Tuesday that Brown will earn more in the final year of his contract ($69 million) than Boston’s entire starting five (Rajon Rondo, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Kendrick Perkins) did combined in 2008 ($62 million).

Brown, the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, is coming off a 2022-23 season in which he averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He earned his second All-Star selection and made the All-NBA Second Team.