The Boston Red Sox headed into the All-Star break as winners of five straight and the fifth win was a come-from-behind thriller, completing the sweep of the Oakland Athletics and topped off by a Kenley Jansen save.

Jansen entered the break as the lone Red Sox representative heading to Seattle as one of the American League pitchers — an honor Jasen takes very seriously considering the 35-year-old closer understands he is closer to the end of his career than the beginning.

“(I’ll pitch) until the good Lord says it’s time to go home and be with your family,” Jansen told MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “I feel like I’m healthy and my family is so involved in this, my kids are loving it. That brings a joy in me. I want to continue to do it for them. To me, my goal is, hopefully, I can get to 40 and then I’ll be happy to go home. Either way, it’s a great career.”

Jansen has appeared in 32 games for the Red Sox with 19 saves and as important as he is on the mound for Boston, he’s just as important in the clubhouse.

“When I signed here, I committed for it,” Jansen said. “I was good at it already and I felt like I could be more involved coming here and knowing the story that the last couple years were kind of rough in the ‘pen. A lot of blown saves. I wanted to come and put not only my name, but that stamp like, ‘We’re gonna have a really good bullpen.’

“I’m helping myself out, too,” he added. “I’m getting to know myself, who I am, even more, and more and more what I’m capable of doing. Sometimes, as a young guy with L.A. before, in my early years, you get a little scared about doing both (pitching and leading). You don’t want to lose your focus on closing games. Now, learning so much and being in this situation so much, you feel like you can do both.”

Jansen will certainly be relied upon by the Red Sox and their pitching staff as they enter the unofficial second half of the season and await the return of Chris Sale, Garret Whitlock and Tanner Houck from the injured list.

He planned to be a leader while in Seattle as well with the rest of the AL All-Stars.

“I’m at the stage of my career where it’s awesome that I learn so much,” Jansen said. “I’m going to continue learning. I’m probably the most experienced guy in the ‘pen and I’m not going to be quiet about it. I’m going to give that guidance to help young guys.”