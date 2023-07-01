The Boston Bruins are adding a veteran blue liner to the mix by signing Kevin Shattenkirk to a one-year deal.

The 34-year-old former Boston University Terrier is entering his 14th season in the NHL and has played in 891 regular season games potting 97 goals and adding 363 assists. In 85 postseason appearances, Shattenkirk has 47 points while averaging 20:32 minutes of ice time.

Shattenkirk played the 2022-23 season for the Anaheim Ducks appearing in 75 contests scoring four goals and adding 23 helpers.

The Bruins lost two defensemen to free agency with Connor Clifton signing a three-year deal with the division-rival Buffalo Sabres and highly sought-after trade deadline pick-up Dmitry Orlov signing with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Shattenkirk’s experience can assist Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm in developing the Bruins’ defense corps in the upcoming season.

The Bruins also have inked returning fan favorite Milan Lucic to a one-year, $1 million deal while adding veteran winger James van Riemsdyk on a one-year, $1 million contract.

Boston reportedly also added former Boston College center Patrick Brown and 24-year-old center Morgan Geekie from the Seattle Kraken.