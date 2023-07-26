Kiké Hernández and the Red Sox closed the door after a three-year run on Tuesday.

Boston dealt Hernández to the Dodgers, acquiring a pair of minor league pitchers from Los Angeles just days before the Major League Baseball trade deadline. And with plenty of Hallmark moments to look back on as the 31-year-old departs from Boston, Hernández shared a heartfelt message, via Instagram:

Oh Boston… where to begin?! I can’t even find words to express myself as everything happened way too fast! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! To the organization, to the fans, to the city. You will always represent some of the most meaningful years of my life. Calling you home while learning how to be a dad became peaceful in the midst of the chaos that it can be while having a newborn/infant/toddler.

October 2021 was unforgettable! Calling Fenway home was and will always be a privilege that I never took for granted.

Story continues below advertisement

Again, THANK YOU!! We will forever love you!!

Hernández returns to a Los Angeles squad that’s led the National League West through its first 99 games played. The Dodgers are also just three years removed from their last World Series victory, which Hernández helped win.

The Red Sox don’t have to wait long before welcoming Hernández back to Fenway Park, however.

Boston will host the Dodgers (and Hernández) on Aug. 25, kicking off a three-game interleague series, headlined by the much-anticipated Mookie Betts return.