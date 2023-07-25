The Boston Red Sox parted ways with Kiké Hernández on Tuesday, trading their utility man to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a pair of high-level minor-league pitchers.

It was a move that took care of a problem that Red Sox manager Alex Cora described as “cool” back at the start of July, allowing Boston to get a return for someone who didn’t factor in to its future plans. That return, which comes in the form of Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman, is an extremely intriguing one.

Don’t believe us? How about Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom?

“We’re excited to get both of them,” Bloom said, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage. “You never have enough pitching, and these guys being in the upper levels and Nick (Robertson) having gotten a taste of the big leagues — we’re excited about what they can bring to the table to help us.”

The Red Sox didn’t exactly get a Cy Young contender in return for Hernández, but bloom believes at least one of the pitchers coming back to Boston could provide an impact in 2023.

“I would expect he might be in a position to help us out, and has the stuff and has the tools to help us get guys out in the big leagues.” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom on Nick Robertson

“Nick Robertson, when he walks in the door you’ll know why he’s here. He’s a big guy, and has really done a nice job in Triple-A. He just got his first taste of the big leagues this year with the Dodgers — hard thrower with a plus-fastball, really good changeup that’s become a weapon for him against both sides. He also has a hard slider that he’s used against righties.

“… There are 30 teams in flux with their pitching staff. You can never have enough pitching in today’s game. This guy has obviously proven a lot at Triple-A. That’s where we sent him, but I would expect he might be in a position to help us out, and has the stuff and has the tools to help us get guys out in the big leagues. That’s something we could use.”

Though Hagenman isn’t as close to Boston as Robertson might be, he still could serve in a role that the Red Sox have made a staple on their major-league roster.

“There’s something to be said for a guy that you can count on to come into a game with a deep repertoire and throw strikes.” Bloom on Justin Hagenman

“(Hagenman), he’s got some different experiences under his belt,” Bloom said. “He’s always been a really good strike thrower. He’s always been a really good strike thrower. The stuff has come on as he’s come up through the system. There’s something to be said for a guy that you can count on to come into a game with a deep repertoire and throw strikes. There’s always going to be a place for those guys, so we’ll see as we get him going. He’s been used in a multi-inning capacity. I would expect that’s what happens moving forward, but we’ve had a lot of starting opportunity in Worcester and we might take a look there, too.”

The Red Sox almost certainly won’t be done trading before the Aug. 1 Major League Baseball trade deadline, but Tuesday was a nice start for Bloom and company.