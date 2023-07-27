Boston Celtics fans soon will say goodbye to a legendary figure with longtime play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman set to enter his final season.

Gorman and NBC Sports Boston on Thursday announced the 2023-24 NBA campaign will be his last. He has called Celtics games for the last 43 years, forming a memorable partnership with the late Tommy Heinsohn.

“Being the play-by-play voice of the iconic Boston Celtics since 1981 has been a true honor and privilege,” Gorman wrote in a statement posted to NBC Sports Boston.

“When I started on the broadcast team 43 years ago, I could not have dreamed what an amazing journey this would be. A world-class organization like the Boston Celtics and a television partnership which evolved over the years, ultimately allowing me the opportunity to be a part of NBC Sports Boston. Both organizations have been so much more than a job to me, they have been a family and allowed me to meet so many amazing people and forge lifelong friendships. …”

Gorman is the longest tenured play-by-play broadcaster in Boston professional sports. NBC Sports Boston plans to honor and celebrate Gorman throughout his farewell season.

Featured image via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images