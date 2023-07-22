Lionel Messi Nets Incredible Game-Winner In Inter Miami Debut

There were three main names on the marquee Friday night: “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie” and Messi.

And the international soccer superstar arguably had a better start to the opening weekend than the two well-publicized films.

Lionel Messi made his debut with Inter Miami against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on Friday night and delivered heroics with a stunning goal that those abroad have customarily seen out of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

On what ended up being the final play of the game, Messi drilled a free kick from 25 yards out in stoppage time into the top corner of the net to lift Inter Miami to a thrilling 2-1 victory at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

You can watch the unreal moment from Messi here.

LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI IS NOT HUMAN. pic.twitter.com/2mBDI41mLy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 22, 2023

Messi’s debut was highly anticipated ever since he decided in early June to make the leap to MLS by signing a 2 1/2-year contract with Inter Miami that pays him between $50 and $60 million per year.

Messi didn’t start in his first game with Miami, with manager Gerardo Martino looking to be cautious with the 5-foot-7 forward since he was working his way back after taking time off following the end of his final season with Paris Saint-Germain.

The crowd in attendance got what they came for in the 54th minute when Messi subbed onto the pitch. He also wore the captain armband for Inter Miami.

Messi’s own star power attracted plenty of other stars to come out to watch his debut. LeBron James, who interacted with Messi pregame, Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian were all in attendance for the contest.

He certainly stole the show and left “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” playing second fiddle.