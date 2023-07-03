The Boston Celtics might’ve not been completely transparent in the days leading up to their blockbuster trade that involved acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and departing from longtime guard Marcus Smart.

In fact, it appears the Celtics might’ve been dishonest about their intentions with Smart this offseason, according to the 29-year-old. Smart was initially under the impression that he was set and would embark on a 10th season with the organization next season before getting hit with the news by his fiancé after sleeping, which he revealed while hosting a pro-am game in Stoughton, Mass. on Sunday.

“The week before I was already told that we were good and there was no trade talks of me and I was good,” Smart told reporters, per CLNS Media video. “For me, I understand the business side of it and I’ve always been like that, anybody that knows me knows I’m the first one to tell people, ‘You can’t put personal with business, it just doesn’t mix.’ And if you do, you’re gonna get yourself hurt.

“I understand that it’s a business, but for me, it was just the courtesy.”

With professional sports always being a business at the end of the day, it’s understandable why Smart might hold feelings of resentment toward the Celtics for failing to be transparent throughout their trade discussion process. Yet, with the reality that all athletes face, nothing can be ruled out, regardless of how much a team may claim they value you.

The Celtics moved on from Smart after collapsing in the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat, falling a win shy of their second straight trip to the NBA Finals. But with their season crumbling, so did the team’s emphasis on playing an efficient and effective four quarters of defense — among other issues.

That made Smart a prime candidate to be the team’s sacrificial lamb, leaving after many Celtics fans — and Smart himself — envisioned the defensive-minded guard living out the entirety of his career in Boston.

Now, in joining the Memphis Grizzlies after their 51-win campaign, Smart is crossing conferences and is set to be right back in the middle of playoff contention next season.

“Right when I heard it, I was like, ‘You know what, at least I’m going somewhere. … to a team that wants me and a team that I can compete, to hopefully try and win a championship,” Smart explained. “And we got a lot of great, young players with the Grizzlies and I’m very excited. I love the way they play, I love the culture. And just like here in Boston, I fit right in.”