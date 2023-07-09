Adam Duvall before his broken wrist and Adam Duvall after his broken wrist were two different players for the Boston Red Sox during the first half of the season.

And while it’s fair to point out Duvall’s level of success in the first 10 games of the season was not sustainable — he was hitting .410 with a 1.386 OPS to go along with 10 extra-base hits and 14 RBIs, after all — it’s still been a stark contrast. The Red Sox outfielder has hit .167 with two home runs in 87 plate appearances since returning to Boston on June 10.

Duvall, however, seems hopeful he’ll be able to recapture some of that pre-injury magic in the second half of the season.

After going 1-for-2 with two RBIs, including a 402-foot solo home run in the sixth inning, and being hit by a pitch Sunday, Duvall told reporters he felt like he took a “big step” individually. He referenced how he was able to see the ball better than he had been.

“Yeah, it felt really good,” Duvall told reporters after Boston’s series-sweeping victory over the Oakland Athletics, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

“I felt like I took a big step today, personally, as far as just being able to see the ball a little bit better and kind of get the pitches in the zone. So, personally, it felt good.”

Given his sentiments it’s fair to wonder: Might good things await Duvall when the Red Sox return from the Major League Baseball All-Star break? It’s definitely a possibility. The veteran outfielder and 2016 All-Star now will have some time to reflect on the first half, and try to recapture what he was doing now that he’s further removed from injury.

Duvall also has high hopes for the Red Sox, who he said were starting to build momentum. Boston now has won eight of its last nine games, including five straight.

“I think we’re coming together,” Duvall told reporters. “We’re starting to really play as a team. I think today was one of those examples. We pitched well enough for long enough and stuck around and were able to score some runs late. That felt good.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is pleased with how Boston concluded the first half of the season, as well. And now Cora and the Red Sox will try to get Duvall back to his run-producing ways after the break.