The future of Shohei Ohtani arguably is Major League Baseball’s biggest question mark as the trade deadline looms.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Angels “have communicated about Ohtani trade scenarios with other teams in recent days.” This probably is a wise business practice by Los Angeles, as losing Ohtani for nothing when his contract expires at season’s end would leave the organization in a brutal spot.

Later on Monday, Morosi followed up with a report that offered a few details about Ohtani’s market.

“Sources: Orioles, DBacks among teams inquiring with the Angels about Shohei Ohtani’s trade availability,” Morosi tweeted. “Both clubs’ interest has been described as due diligence; both teams have the young talent base conducive to making a trade.”

Baltimore, in particular, is in a great spot as Aug. 1 nears. As one of the top few teams in the big leagues, the O’s don’t necessarily need Ohtani for the remainder of the season. However, acquiring the dual-threat phenom could put the franchise completely over the top.

And as Morosi reported, the Orioles and the D-Backs aren’t the only teams reportedly showing interest in Ohtani as July winds down. Perhaps another one of those clubs is the New York Yankees, who desperately could use the shot in the arm that an Ohtani trade would provide.