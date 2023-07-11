The Celtics certainly have a handful of selling points as a destination for an NBA player.

No, Boston isn’t the most glamorous city, but the C’s can offer a rich history, a rock-solid foundation, a fanbase that deeply cares about the organization and an opportunity to contend for an NBA championship. Also, what player wouldn’t want to play alongside perennial MVP contender Jayson Tatum?

But despite all of those factors, Damian Lillard apparently wants no part of the Celtics, who reportedly have at least entertained the idea of pursuing the Portland Trail Blazers star. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Lillard only has one team on his wishlist.

“Whether it’s the Clippers, whether it’s the Celtics, those are among the two teams that have had a level of interest in Dame Lillard,” Charania said on “The Pat McAfee Show,” as transcribed by MassLive “The answer has been a resounding no — he wants to be in Miami, period. And if you trade for him, there’s the risk of trading for a disgruntled player.”

Story continues below advertisement

Zeroing in on the Heat seemingly takes away leverage from the Blazers, who immediately will enter a rebuild once Lillard leaves Rip City. Perhaps that’s why Portland brass is prepared to be extremely patient as it relates to the next move for one of the best players in the history of the franchise.