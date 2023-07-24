Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN or NESN360 on Monday at 5:30 p.m. ET for NFL training camp previews. Next up: the Philadelphia Eagles.

Every team sets out at the beginning of an NFL campaign to win a Super Bowl at season’s end. Few teams can feel as confident in their chances to actually do that as the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has done a masterful job in building one of the most talented rosters in the entire league. Philly has taken full advantage of quarterback Jalen Hurts, one of the NFL’s best signal-callers, who still (for now) takes up a sliver of the team’s payroll.

We saw just how good this team can be in 2022. The Eagles went 14-1 with Hurts healthy. They went to the Super Bowl, and things might have turned out differently were it not for an unfortunately timed penalty that ultimately cost Philadelphia the game.

Story continues below advertisement

Obviously, the history for Super Bowl losers the season after they get to the big game isn’t great, but few of those teams were able to run it back in a way that the Eagles largely have. A lack of elite teams in the NFC should also help, and if Philly can survive the divisional gauntlet, it will be right there contending for another Lombardi Trophy at season’s end.

2022 in review

14-3, first in NFC East (lost Super Bowl)

10-10 against the spread

11-9 over/under

Key offseason additions

DT Kentavius Street

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

S Terrell Edmunds

Key offseason losses

S C.J. Garnder-Johnson

DT Javon Hargrave

LB T.J. Edwards

LB Kyzir White

RB Miles Sanders

Story continues below advertisement

Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Super Bowl: +800

Conference: +330

Division: -115

Win total: 11.5 (under -134)

To make playoffs: Yes -400 | No +300

2023 award contenders

MVP: Jalen Hurts +1200

Defensive Player of the Year: Hassan Reddick +3000

Coach of the Year: Nick Sirianni +2500

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Jalen Carter +750

2023 outlook

There aren’t many if any, teams whose odds across the board are as consistently short as the Eagles. Expectations are rightfully high, as long as Hurts stays healthy. That’s easier said than done for a quarterback who ran the ball 165 times last season. But at the same time, if Hurts takes yet another step forward in the passing game, the Eagles are borderline impossible to stop.

The defense might be the real difference-maker, though. Yes, Philly lost some talent in the middle of the field, but Roseman was quick to reload on the fly, using five of the team’s seven draft picks on defense. That included a pair of first-round picks on Carter and Nolan Smith, two more Georgia Bulldogs. If Carter keeps his nose clean and Smith adjusts to a bigger, faster, stronger level of play, this could go down as an all-time draft coup. And if all that happens, the Eagles are positioned not only for more success in 2023, but they could start to establish themselves as the most likely successor to the Kansas City Chiefs’ mini-dynasty.