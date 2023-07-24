The Patriots’ best defensive player hopes to spend the rest of his career in New England.

Speaking with WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche over the weekend, Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon said he loves playing for the Patriots and hopes to retire with the organization.

“I don’t ever want to leave,” Judon told Roche during a trip to a glass-blowing studio in Providence, R.I. “I’m finding stuff like this and just making it home and trying to be more a part of the community, so I honestly never want to leave. That’s not my intent. Forever. I want to retire here. I’m very comfortable. I love it.”

Judon has been nothing short of sensational since signing with the Patriots in 2021. His 28 sacks over the last two seasons are tied for third-most in the NFL, trailing only Nick Bosa and Myles Garrett, and he’s been a perfect fit for New England’s locker room and team culture.

Story continues below advertisement

Judon, who turns 31 next month, has two years remaining on his four-year, $54.5 million contract, so he’s not set to hit free agency until after the 2024 season. But if the Patriots already plan on retaining him beyond his current deal, they could look to work out an extension that would lower his team-high $18.1 million salary cap hit for the upcoming campaign.

After an extended break following organized team activities and minicamp, the Patriots will return to the practice field this Wednesday for Day 1 of training camp.

“When you come out there, just know that you’re there,” Judon told WBZ. “You’re not mentally on vacation no more. You are on the field. You are aware. You are conscious of what’s being asked of you and what’s needed to be done.”