Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Takes Next Step Towards Hall Of Fame

Earlier this month, the Pro Football Hall of Fame named Robert Kraft as a semifinalist for the 2024 induction class. On Thursday, the group of semifinalists whittled down and the Patriots owner remains in consideration.

The original group of semifinalists in the Coach/Contributor category was cut down from 29 candidates to just 12. Kraft made the list along with other candidates such as Tom Coughlin and Mike Shanahan.

The next phases comes on Aug. 15 when the committee selects one of these 12 as a finalist for the class of 2024. Kraft also made it to this phase of the selection process last year as a candidate for the class of 2023.

Kraft bought the Patriots in 1994. In that time, the franchise has gone to 10 Super Bowls and won six of them. Kraft now awaits the next decision in his potential road to Canton and enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.