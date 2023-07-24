With two open spots on their 90-man roster, the New England Patriots reportedly took a look at a pair of free agent defensive tackles.

Bruce Hector, whose last NFL action came with Detroit in 2021, worked out for the Patriots ahead of the start of training camp, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday. Khalil Davis, a sixth-round pick in 2020, worked out for the Patriots on Sunday, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 296 pounds, the 28-year-old Hector has spent time with five different NFL clubs, appearing in 11 games for the Philadelphia Eagles and three for the Lions. He has seven career tackles, one half-sack and two quarterback hits.

After being cut from Detroit’s practice squad last October, Hector logged a stint in the XFL, winning a championship with the Arlington Renegades in May. The South Florida product was not on an NFL roster during organized team activities and minicamp.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots’ depth chart at defensive tackle currently features Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore, Daniel Ekuale, Carl Davis, Sam Roberts and Jeremiah Pharms, with undrafted rookie Justus Tavai landing on the physically unable to perform list last week.

Guy, a 2018 Super Bowl champion and one of New England’s longest-tenured players, skipped mandatory minicamp amid a reported contract dispute. It’s unclear whether he plans to report for training camp, which begins this week.

New England’s first camp practice is scheduled for Wednesday morning, with players required to report by Tuesday.