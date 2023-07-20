Red Sox 2023 Draftee Offers This Advice to Future MLB Prospects

Nazzan Zanetello enjoyed the experience of being selected by the Red Sox at the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft and is passing on some advice.

Just like every draft, award show or any gathering that doesn’t require mandatory attendance, there’s always a group of no-shows. Yet, with the MLB draft being no expectation of that reality, Zanetello believes that the future classes of prospects should re-consider punting on the idea of making an appearance.

“People that get invited should go a hundred percent,” Zanetello said, according to Sean McAdam of MassLive. “I don’t get why a lot more guys don’t go to Seattle. Just being in that green room, walk that stage, interact with (MLB Commissioner) Rob Manfred, it’s just a once in a lifetime thing.”

Granted, Zanetello has already had an experience, unlike most prospects — and that’s aside from having to anxiously wait hours before being selected by Boston.

Shortly after the Red Sox selected the 18-year-old with the 50th overall pick, Zanetello was contacted by Justin Tatum, father of Celtics star Jayson Tatum. Boston’s shortstop prospect also played basketball at Christian Brothers High School in St. Louis, and was coached by Tatum’s dad during that time.

Needless to say, Zanetello doesn’t regret his decision at all.

“I’m not going to lie, it was nuts,” Zanetello explained. “Just being in that green room, it was a surreal experience.”