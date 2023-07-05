Toronto Blue Jay’s starter Alek Manoah was demoted to rookie-level Florida Complex League on June 6 and didn’t fair well in his two starts getting shelled for 11 runs against the FCL Yankees on June 27.

Manoah took a big step in his return to the big leagues in his Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats start on Sunday. The 25-year-old struck out 10 Portland Sea Dogs batters while allowing one run on three hits in the 12-5 loss.

According to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, Manoah realized that even throughout the demotion, there were still a lot of people rooting for him.

“It’s been a lot of ups and downs. Being able to figure everything out and understand that there are a lot of people that are rooting for me, having a great support system around me,” Manoah said, according to Davidi. “Also understanding there are a lot of people that like to kick me when I’m down. And that’s good because that means a lot of people want to see me down and that means they don’t want to see me come back up.

“And I’m ready to come back up. I’m ready to be a tiger. I’m ready to be a horse on that mound and I’m ready to help our team win, you know?” he continued. “That’s the biggest thing I’ve learned through this whole thing, is that you can kind of get down on yourself, you can think you’re not good, you can get emotional about it but nobody cares. Just got to go out there and compete and when your back’s against the wall, don’t lay down. Just keep fighting.”

Manoah’s hard work has paid off — he’s been recalled by Toronto and will get the start Friday against the Detroit Tigers. Time will tell if the 2022 Cy Young contender can return to form in the Major Leagues.