The Boston Red Sox grabbed their sixth win in their last seven games Friday, capturing a 7-3 victory over the pitiful Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox improved to 46-43 on the season with the win, while the A’s fell to 25-65.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Who needs exit velocity?

The Red Sox sure didn’t in this one, racking up seven runs by the way of some small ball. Things got started with a five-run second inning, as Boston singled five times in the frame while mixing in one walk to put a ton of pressure on Oakland opener Sam Long and long guy Luis Medina.

Boston batted around in the inning, building enough of a lead to essentially seal the victory.

They weren’t done there, however, as the seventh inning provided an opportunity for Adam Duvall to break his slump by beating out a ground ball to score a run, with Alex Verdugo tacking on another with an opposite-field single.

Big day for beating the throw. pic.twitter.com/ILUNzZDRha — NESN (@NESN) July 8, 2023

If they weren’t playing the league-worst Athletics, nine singles might not have been enough for the Red Sox. We’re sure Boston will take what they can get, though.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Nick Pivetta was superb out of the bullpen yet again, striking out eight across five innings pitched. He allowed just two earned runs on four hits.

— Brennan Bernardino has been quite the find for Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. The 31-year-old opened the game with two scoreless innings, dropping his ERA to 2.51 on the season.

— Justin Turner won’t stop hitting. He had two singles on the night to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

