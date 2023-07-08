U.S. Star Megan Rapinoe Announces Retirement At End Of NWSL Season

United States women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe announced Saturday she will retire at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season, which will make the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup her last.

It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game. I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever, but by the look on this little girl’s face, she knew all along. pic.twitter.com/XGZ1T9i7Wy — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) July 8, 2023

She joined the OL Reign of the NWSL during the league’s first season in 2013. In her 11-year tenure, she set many club records, including most career goals scored (48) and assists (25).

The OL Reign is set to honor her legacy at the team’s final regular season home game at Lumen Field in Seattle. The event, titled “Forever Reign: A Celebration of Megan Rapinoe,” will take place on Oct. 6.

Over her 17-year stint with the U.S. women’s national team, she scored 63 goals and recorded 73 assists. She’s made 199 caps since her debut with the USWNT in 2006. She also won a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

The 38-year-old is the only soccer player ever to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom when she did so last July alongside gymnastics legend Simone Biles.

She’ll join her fiancée and women’s basketball star Sue Bird, who retired at the end of last year’s WNBA season after spending 19 seasons with the Seattle Storm.

“It’s truly been the greatest thing I’ve ever done. Something I’m so grateful for,” Rapinoe told reporters, per video from The Athletic’s Meg Linehan. “I feel like watching Sue (Bird) go through her last year, I wanted to say it before… I just want to be able to soak in every moment and share it with teammates and friends and family and share it with the rest of the world.”

Aside from her performances on the field, Rapinoe made strides off the field as an activist for many social causes. Rapinoe made large impacts on women’s sports, the game of soccer and beyond over the course of her career.