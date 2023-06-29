There apparently is a method to DeAndre Hopkins’ madness.

“Madness” probably isn’t a fair way to describe Hopkins’ NFL free agency approach, which began in late May when he was released by the Arizona Cardinals. The veteran wide receiver clearly is in no rush to sign on the dotted line with a new team, which isn’t really out of the ordinary for a player of his caliber on the open market.

But in a tweet sent out Thursday morning, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi explained why Hopkins is choosing to stay so patient. The league insider also provided an update on the Patriots’ pursuit of Hopkins in wake of New England’s reported three-year contract extension for fellow wideout DeVante Parker.

“The #Patriots lowered Parker’s cap hit with the new deal, and I’m told they still believe they’re in the Hopkins business,” Giardi tweeted. “As for the FA WR, league sources tell me Hopkins remains hopeful that more suitors will emerge, thereby increasing his bargaining power. Currently, we have 4 reported (Pats, Titans, Panthers & Browns).”

One has to wonder if Hopkins has a specific team in mind as he lets his free agency prolong. Perhaps it’s the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs, who reportedly could enter the Hopkins sweepstakes later in the summer once their salary cap situation is more favorable.

Regardless, Patriots fans, or any others invested in Hopkins’ future, probably shouldn’t expect a decision from the five-time Pro Bowl selection anytime soon.