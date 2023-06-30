The Boston Bruins announced the 32-player roster for their 16th annual Development Camp on Friday.

The 2023 Development Camp will take place at Warrior Ice Arena from July 3 to 7. This year’s roster includes 27 players within the Bruins organization along with five on an invite basis. Among the 32 players, there are 18 forwards, 10 defensemen and four goaltenders.

BRUINS 2023 DEVELOPMENT CAMP ROSTER

Forwards: Riley Duran, Andre Gasseau, Brett Harrison, Beckett Hendrickson, Oskar Jellvik, Trevor Kuntar (off-ice only), Ryan Kirwan (invitee), Dans Locmelis, Fabian Lysell, Casper Nassen, Quinn Olson, Owen Pederson, Chris Pelosi, Matt Poitras, Jake Quillan (invitee, off-ice only), Jake Schmaltz, Cole Spicer, Ryan Walsh

Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Jackson Edward, Ty Gallagher, Kristian Kostadinski, Mason Langenbrunner, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Jonathan Myrenberg, Ethan Ritchie, Blake Smith (invitee)

Goaltenders: Hlib Artsatbanov (invitee), Reid Dyck, Derek Mullahy (invitee), Philip Svedeback

Check out the full Development Camp schedule here.