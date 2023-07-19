Times are tough for the Yankees, to say the least.

New York stumbled into the Major League Baseball All-Star break, dropping four of its last five games before the midsummer festivities in Seattle. And the brief reset period proved to be of no benefit to the Yankees, who lost their third straight Tuesday night in Anaheim. Heading into Wednesday’s action, the Bronx Bombers only have won one game since the unofficial second half of the season started.

Anthony Rizzo didn’t try to sugarcoat things after the Yankees’ 5-1 loss to the Angels. However, the veteran first baseman isn’t looking for the white flag either.

“The mood’s down, for sure,” Rizzo told reporters, per ESPN. “I think we all expect — we definitely all expect — better of ourselves, individually and as a team. And it’s OK to be down right now. It’s a close group. This is a low point. We’ve been battling, but this is part of it.”

Some of Rizzo’s optimism might be inspired by the impending return of Aaron Judge, who apparently is “close” to fully recovering from a toe injury and rejoining the Yankees. But even one of the game’s best players might not be able to completely flip the script in the Bronx.

New York will try to get back in the win column Wednesday when it wraps up its series with the Halos.