49ers Reportedly Trading Trey Lance To NFC Contender

Trey Lance is getting a fresh start in Big D.

The San Francisco 49ers on Friday agreed to trade Lance to the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the impending deal.

The Niners will receive a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for the third-year quarterback.

Breaking: The 49ers are trading Trey Lance to the Cowboys for a fourth-round pick, sources tell @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/ZMmr0C1GAE — ESPN (@espn) August 25, 2023

The deal San Francisco made to acquire Lance will go down as one of the worst in NFL history. The 49ers traded three first-round picks to move up and select the North Dakota State product third overall in 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Derailed by injuries, Lance went on to appear in just eight games with four starts over his two seasons with the franchise. San Francisco reached back-to-back NFC Championship Games with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy behind center, and the team announced Wednesday that former New York Jets draft bust Sam Darnold would open this season as Purdy’s primary backup, dropping Lance to third string and making his eventual exit a foregone conclusion.

Lance now will have an opportunity to learn and develop behind Dak Prescott in Dallas. The 23-year-old has two years remaining on his rookie contract, plus a fifth-year option if the Cowboys choose to exercise it. Cooper Rush and Will Grier round out the Cowboys’ QB room.

Dallas went 12-5 in each of the last two seasons. Both of those ended with playoff losses to San Francisco.