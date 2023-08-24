The Boston Red Sox turned to Kenley Jansen in his usual spot in the ninth inning Wednesday night against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

But Jansen’s outing was abbreviated, lasting only three pitches before exiting the tied contest at the time due to an injury. The Red Sox announced Jansen sustained right hamstring tightness.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora addressed Jansen’s injury following Boston’s 7-5 win over the Astros in 10 innings.

“Just tight. We’ll see where we’re at tomorrow, how he feels,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Hopefully he’s ready for Friday.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jansen grimaced on one of his throws to pinch-hitter Jon Singleton before getting the left-handed hitter to fly out to left field. Once the out was recorded, Cora and the training staff went out to the mound to check on Jansen, who clearly was in discomfort.

Jansen slowly walked off the mound with a member of the Red Sox training staff by his side. Nick Pivetta took over for Jansen, striking out Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker to end the stanza and send the game into extras.

While the Red Sox have dealt with plenty of injuries to their starting rotation and pitching staff, Boston has been cautious to not overwork Jansen in his first season as the team’s closer. Wednesday’s appearance was the 46th of the season for the 35-year-old.

It appears though that the Red Sox dodged an injury bullet as the ailment to Jansen shouldn’t keep him sidelined for long.