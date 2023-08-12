Alex Cora Confirms Tanner Houck’s Role Upon Return To Red Sox

Tanner Houck’s performance with Triple-A Worcester on a rehab assignment Friday suggested he’s ready to rejoin the Boston Red Sox.

But there’s a reason that won’t be happening quite yet for the right-hander, who dominated the Buffalo Bisons in his outing by allowing one hit and striking out three over three scoreless innings.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters prior to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers that he expects Houck to get one more rehab start to ensure he’s better suited for his role when returning to the big leagues.

“He was efficient, good mechanics, threw a lot of strikes,” Cora told reporters, per NESN. “We feel we have to stretch him out. Most likely comes back as a starter. That’s why we want him to go out for one more.”

Cora also revealed when Boston plans to get Houck back. If all goes well on Houck’s next rehab appearance, he will return to the Red Sox when they opened up a four-game series against the Astros in Houston starting Aug. 21.

Houck hasn’t pitched for the Red Sox since taking a liner off the face on June 16 against the New York Yankees. The 27-year-old suffered a facial fracture on the play, which required surgery. Houck has had an up-an-down campaign in his first season as a full-time starter, going 3-6 with a 5.05 ERA and a 1.256 WHIP in 13 starts. He also has recorded 64 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings.

Boston’s starting rotation will basically be back to full strength upon Houck’s arrival. Chris Sale made his triumphant return Friday night while James Paxton, Brayan Bello and Kutter Crawford held things together when both were on the injured list.