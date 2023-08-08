Another Patriots Receiver Trolls Local Reporter Over Criticism

The Patriots’ receiver group officially has its new rallying cry.

After four training camp practices, Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi was asked to assess New England’s pass-catching corps during an NBC Sports Boston appearance. Giardi answered with three words: “stink, stank, stunk.”

That commentary obviously got around the Patriots locker room, as receiver Kendrick Bourne ended a media scrum Sunday by using the same words to troll Giardi, who asked the final question. DeVante Parker later got in on the fun by replying to one of Giardi’s observations about him from Sunday’s practice.

“Stink stank stunk,” Parker wrote in a post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

“Stink stank stunk” — DeVante Parker (@DeVanteParker11) August 6, 2023

All of this appears to be some light-hearted fun from Parker and Bourne. It might go against Bill Belichick’s “ignore the noise” mantra, but such is life in Foxboro these days.

That said, if Patriots receivers exceed expectations this season, you can bet we’ll start seeing “stink, stank, stunk” T-shirts in and around One Patriot Place.