Patriots rookie linebacker Marte Mapu didn’t see the field in New England’s first preseason game against the Houston Texans on Thursday night as he continues to recover from offseason pectoral surgery.

It wasn’t a surprise that the versatile defender didn’t suit up since he has yet to shed his red non-contact jersey in training camp practices. But Mapu still found a way to be involved in the exhibition contest.

Mapu shadowed linebackers coach and co-de facto defensive coordinator Steve Belichick with a clipboard in hand to chart defensive play calls during the 20-9 defeat at Gillette Stadium.

And while it is a meticulous task, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick believes there was something for Mapu to gain from it while being relegated to the sideline.

“Hear the call and follow the game,” Bill Belichick told reporters, per team-provided transcript. “Somebody’s got to do it, so we let him do it.”

It’s rather unusual to see a player chart play calls, unless it’s a backup quarterback. But Mapu, who the Patriots selected in the third round of this year’s draft out of Sacramento State, has been inquisitive while learning New England’s defense and certainly took this as an opportunity to gain more knowledge.

And Belichick didn’t see it as anything out of the norm.

“No, somebody’s going to do it,” Belichick said. “Player that’s not going to play in the game, that’s a way to keep them engaged and involved.”