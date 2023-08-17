Brad Keselowski Could Be Racing Kevin Harvick For NASCAR Playoff Spot

As the NASCAR Cup Series postseason inches closer with two races remaining drivers on the bubble see their chances dwindling to capture one of three remaining spots.

Roush Fenway Keselowski driver-owner Brad Keselowski is at the top of the bubble, along with Kevin Harvick.

Thirteen playoff spots are locked up with race winners Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Buescher, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell filling the field.

Keselowski, Harvick and Bubba Wallace are all vying for a spot with only the Watkins Glen and Daytona races remaining before the 10-race playoffs begin on Sept. 3 at Darlington International Speedway.

Keselowski and Harvick sit comfortably above the cut line at 143 and 145 points respectively, but if there are two new winners in the races remaining, they would be racing each other for the final spot.

With only two points separating Keselowski and Harvick, the crew chiefs, outside of a win, will need to out-race each other because the other 35 cars in the field really don’t matter.

Keselowski has won three stages in races so far this season to go along with his five top-five finishes, 10 in the top 10 and 253 laps led for 675 points. He has a comfortable lead over Bubba Wallace who sits at 560 points. The 2012 Cup Series champion has never won at Watkins Glen but has sat on the pole once and finished in the top five four times.

Harvick holds the slight lead over Keselowski with 677 points. The 2014 Cup Series champion has one stage win, six top-five finishes, 11 in the top 10 and 108 laps led. Harvick has one win at Watkins Glen in 2016 and has finished in the top five two other times.