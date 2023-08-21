Brad Keselowski Not ‘Satisfied’ With NASCAR Postseason Berth

Brad Keselowski clinched a NASCAR Cup Series playoff berth through points on Sunday finishing 15th at Watkins Glen International after starting the race from the rear of the pack.

“We were really fast at the end and just kind of stuck in traffic,” Keselowski said after the race, as seen on NASCAR’s post-race coverage. “It was really difficult conditions today to pass and you know being in that spot we just needed to maximize what we could and be smart, make our way to the first round. … We’ve got speed, and we’re kind of maturing at the right time. It’s very exciting.”

As the driver and co-owner of the RFK Racing team, Keselowski told Frontstretch.com that the battle has just begun now that his No. 6 car made it to the postseason.

“We don’t want to just make the playoffs, we want to contend in them,” Keselowski said. “We’re showing speed and peaking as a company at the right time, and I’m happy for everybody. We’re pleased, but not satisfied.”

The other driver for RFK, Chris Buescher, clinched their playoff berth with the No. 17 car’s first win of the season at Richmond Raceway on July 30. Buescher finished 7th at Watkins Glen after starting 13th from the field.

Keselowski said in a statement provided by RFK he is excited to have both teams in the NASCAR playoffs when they start in two weeks.

“There is a lot of momentum building,” Keselowski said per the release. “I’m happy for everyone at RFK. … We’re in a great spot with the best yet to come. We have really strong momentum, and we can’t take that for granted. But, we’re showing a lot of speed and clicking when it counts.”

The final race of the regular season will take place under the lights at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 26 with the playoffs beginning Sept. 3 at Darlington.

Keselowski won the NASCAR Cup Series in 2012, while Buescher will be racing for his first title after winning the Xfinity Series in 2015.