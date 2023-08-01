Celtics Reportedly Create Roster Spot By Waiving This Player

The Celtics have yet to make it official, but according to multiple reports, Boston waived forward Justin Champagnie on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old signed a multi-year deal with the Celtics in April after spending parts of the previous two seasons with the Toronto Raptors.

Champagnie appeared in two games for Boston last season averaging 11.5 minutes off the bench, averaging 2.5 points and 1.5 assists for the Celtics.

According to MassLive’s Brian Robb, Champagnie would have been guaranteed $50,000 if he were on the roster past Tuesday.

Champagnie appeared in four summer league games for the Celtics in Las Vegas, averaging 13.0 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 39.2% from the field and 30.4% from behind the arc.

Prior to signing with Boston last spring, Champagnie appeared in 23 games with the Sioux Falls Skyforce totaling 19.5 points per game on 52% shooting from the floor while also grabbing 8.7 rebounds.

The 6-foot-6 small forward wanted undrafted out of the University of Pittsburgh, playing in 39 games with the Raptors. He averaged 2.2 points with 1.9 rebounds while shooting 48.6% from the field in an average of 7.5 minutes per game.

With the move, the Celtics have two roster spots open prior to training camp in October.