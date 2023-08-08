The United States women’s national team suffered its earliest World Cup exit in the program’s history Sunday, and the players’ lead in equal pay and LGBTQ issues invited reactionary commentary.

Sweden beat the USWNT in penalties in the round of 16. There were multiple on-field reasons why USA fell short, but an embrace of “woke” politics seemed to be the takeaway for analysts like Alexi Lalas and former United States president Donald Trump.

Lalas’ FOX Sports colleague Colin Cowherd took a different approach. He agreed with Carli Lloyd that the team looked “uninspired,” but he took a big-picture look, noting “rebuilding dynasties is hard” and used the Golden State Warriors as an example.

He also pointed out how the rest of the world has caught up to the USWNT and how not enough was done to adjust to that.

Cowherd made a more specific point at those who targeted players like Megan Rapnioe and Alex Morgan, especially for the former’s reaction to her missed penalty kick.

“They say as you get older — this is what they say — I’m not sure who ‘they’ is, but as you get older in life, that you get more conservative,” Cowherd said on “The Herd,” on Monday per Awful Announcing “I don’t know, it’s not happening. I’m not angry enough. Republicans these days are mad at everybody: Bud Light, Disney, wokeness, Joe Biden, and the United States Women’s National Team. Or are they happy? Apparently, because Megan Rapinoe missed a penalty kick and didn’t collapse into a puddle of tears, they are very upset.”

Cowherd showed a clip of Rapnioe’s post-match interview from Sunday and agreed that soccer is a cruel sport, where things just happen that are outside of your control.

Of course, social media had mixed reactions to Cowherd’s take, with the anger from some ironically proving his point.