If there’s one “expert” on New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott, it might just be his former quarterback: Dak Prescott.

They did arrive to the NFL together, after all, both being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft. Elliott came in as the No. 4 overall pick, and quickly became familiar with Prescott, a fourth-round pick thrust into the starting role after an injury to Tony Romo in the preseason.

The duo would go on to do great things for the Cowboys, playing in more than 75 games and making a pair of Pro Bowl appearances together.

Elliott’s was released by Dallas early in the offseason, however, ending a seven-season run with Prescott and the Cowboys. The 28-year-old would go on to sign with the Patriots, which prompted some praise from his former QB.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s a brother well beyond this football field; I know he’s going to help that team,” Prescott said of Elliott, per Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Talk about being a great teammate, a professional, there’s not many better than Zeke that I’ve seen in my time … and love his new haircut. He looks younger.”

The expectation is that Elliott can help form a “two-headed monster” with Rhamondre Stevenson, providing the Patriots with a veteran presence in the running back room. Though not everyone is excited about the addition, there is a belief that New England can get the most out of their investment in the three-time Pro Bowler.