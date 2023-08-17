There are few people more qualified to talk about the Patriots’ running game than former New England offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

That’s why it probably makes sense to listen to the 50-year coaching legend’s opinion on how the Patriots could look after inking three-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year deal.

“I think both those guys, Rhamondre and Ezekiel Elliott, have proven that they can play in the National Football League,” Scarnecchia said Thursday on WEEI’s “Gresh and Fauria.” “I know that Rhamondre is a real threat out of the backfield and I also know that so is (Elliott). The more that you can have guys that have the ability to do that, to run with speed, and power, and finesse when it’s required, and are able to catch the ball, I think it just gives you a two-headed monster.”

There’s no doubt the Patriots will benefit from having multiple options in the backfield, as Stevenson and Elliott can not only keep each other fresh, but will each provide Mac Jones with viable options in the passing game.

The dynamic duo could also have an effect on New England’s offensive line, which hasn’t looked great throughout training camp.

“You put one in for the other and there’s no drop off. … They’re two guys that can really make things hard for the defense. And I always believe this, and I believe this with all my heart: good backs make the lineman better, because they’ll find the holes, especially those backs that have great vision, they’ll find what’s there. You usually do pretty well with guys like that.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Stevenson and Elliott will provide the type of impact that can truly transform the Patriots’ offense, but there is optimism from a reliable source, at the very least.