Eye Toward Future: Last-Place Yankees Call Up Top Prospects

The New York Yankees made a series of roster moves Tuesday ahead of their 7:05 p.m. ET matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The Yankees have fallen to the worst team in the American League East, posting a 60-64 record amid an eight-game losing streak, including a three-game series sweep by the Red Sox.

This is the club’s longest losing streak in 28 years, and it seems like New York is looking for some young talent to be the spark the team needs.

The Yankees brought up outfielder Everson Pereira and infielder Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Story continues below advertisement

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:



•Reinstated LHP Carlos Rodón (#55) from the 15-day injured list.

•Recalled INF Oswald Peraza (#91) and OF Everson Pereira (#80) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

•Designated OF Greg Allen for assignment.… — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) August 22, 2023

Pereira is New York’s No. 3 prospect by MLB Pipeline this year, while Peraza was rated as the club’s No. 2 prospect by MLB Pipeline when he made his debut last season.

Pereira is currently batting .312 over 35 games with Wilkes-Barre, having recorded 43 hits including seven doubles and eight home runs.

While Pereira is expected to reach the majors in 2024, it’s possible the 22-year-old makes his debut Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-three-year-old Peraza has made 19 appearances in the big leagues this season, batting .173 with a double. The middle infielder is also batting .268 over 63 games with 14 home runs and nine doubles.

New York hasn’t finished with a record below .500 since 1992, an impressive streak that’s currently at risk.