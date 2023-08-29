The New England Patriots made a surprising move while cutting down their roster when the team waived backup quarterback Bailey Zappe. The 2022 fourth-round draft pick showed flashes of potential while filling in for Mac Jones last season. The second-year passer, however, struggled at times during the summer as the Patriots chose to leave him off the 53-man roster.

Zappe threw for 781 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions in four games last season while posting a 2-0 record as a starter.

The Patriots also moved on from undrafted rookie free agent Malik Cunningham, leaving Jones as the lone quarterback currently on the roster.

As New England looks for depth, here are five potential backup quarterbacks the Patriots could pursue:

Colt McCoy

The 2010 third-round pick was released by the Cardinals on Monday. The Patriots got a look at the veteran in a win at Arizona last December when McCoy went 27-of-40 passing with an interception.

The University of Texas product is 4-4 over the last three seasons as a backup quarterback with the Cardinals and the New York Giants. McCoy does protect the ball for the most part and could be a solid veteran influence on Mac Jones.

Brian Hoyer

Is a fourth stint with the Patriots in the cards for Hoyer? That depends if New England wants him back and if the Las Vegas Raiders have enough faith in rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell to part ways with Hoyer. The New England connection exists in Las Vegas with former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in his second season at the helm of the Raiders.

While the veteran is on an 0-9 stretch of his career, Hoyer has more than enough experience in New England and played with the Patriots when returning offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien led the group in 2011.

Carson Wentz

Expectations will not be anywhere near the MVP potential that Wentz once exhibited in 2017. Should he sign with the Patriots or elsewhere, the quarterback would join his fourth team in as many years.

The last time Wentz started every regular season game, he posted the second-lowest interception percentage of his career (1.2 %) while tossing 27 touchdowns to just seven picks with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021.

If the Patriots can work back to that level of ball security, Wentz could add value as a backup.

Joe Flacco

The 38-year-old may not be the capable starter he once was. His experience could still be valuable to the Patriots as another veteran voice in the ear of emerging offensive players.

Not to mention that Flacco is more than capable of playing well in Foxboro, throwing for at least two touchdowns in six of seven career appearances in New England. The former Baltimore Ravens signal-caller won a pair of playoff games at Gillette Stadium, including the 2012 AFC Championship on his way to winning Super Bowl XLVII over the San Francisco 49ers as the game’s MVP.

These accolades may not help Flacco in his current status, but his experience as a backup may at least be worth a glance for the Patriots.

Nick Foles

How crazy would it be for a former Super Bowl MVP who defeated the Patriots to find his way to Foxboro?

Foles filled in as a backup during that 2017 season and led the Philadelphia Eagles to a championship. Like others on this list, Foles is no longer at that stage of his career.

The 34-year-old can still be accurate as a backup, completing around 65% of his passes as a backup from 2019 to 2021. That may just be what the Patriots look for in an experienced former champion in a backup role.